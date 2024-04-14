Gun seized, three people charged following intense police pursuit

A gun has been seized and three people charged after a lengthy pursuit involving a car chase, air support, and police dogs.
The chase began around 9:30pm on Saturday, April 13, when Oxley Police attempted to stop a vehicle allegedly travelling in excess of the speed limit along Cole Road, West Tamworth.
Officers terminated the pursuit due to safety concerns, but PolAir continued tracking the vehicle to where it stopped on a small country road west of Lake Keepit.
Police said a Dog Squad was deployed and quickly found two men and a woman a short distance away from where they had allegedly exited the car.
All three were arrested and taken to Tamworth Police Station.
A search of the vehicle discovered a .22 calibre rifle police say was stolen from a Wallamore property in March. The vehicle also had incorrect registration plates.
Of the three arrested, police allege the driver was a 26-year-old man who was holding a disqualified driver's licence.
The man was charged with reckless driving, possessing an unauthorised firearm, police pursuit - not stop, and three other offences.
The second man, a 22-year-old, was charged in relation to a break and enter occurring at Tamworth on Monday April, 8.
Police allege the man drove a vehicle which left the scene of the break-in last week, and charged him with aggravated break and enter, possessing an unauthorised firearm, and never licensed person drive vehicle on road.
Lastly, a 23-year-old female passenger was also arrested.
Police allege the young woman was in possession of a knife when they arrested her.
She was charged with custody of knife in public place, possessing an unauthorised firearm, and two other offences relating to the car chase on Saturday night.
All three detainees were refused bail and appeared in Tamworth Local Court on Sunday, April 14.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.