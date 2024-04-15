Tamworth gets 'Taste' of the high life as sun sets on 2024 food festival

As the curtain closes on yet another delightful chapter of culinary indulgence, the 2024 Taste Tamworth food festival is leaving behind a trail of satisfied taste buds and cherished memories.
Organisers say this year's festival took one of its biggest bites yet, with thousands of attendees contributing about $2.6 million to the local economy.
"The 2024 Taste Tamworth Festival attracted more than 9000 attendees across the 10-day event, with an estimated split of 80 per cent locals and 20 per cent visitors," a Tamworth Regional Council spokesperson said.
Last week, locals and visitors had the opportunity to immerse themselves in Tamworth's rich tapestry of flavours.
After avoiding a close shave with some wet weather, nearly all of the festival's events went off without a hitch.
The final weekend peaked with the festival's main event, Taste in the Park on Saturday, April 13, in Bicentennial Park, before going out on a high note with the Nundle Country Picnic on Sunday.
At Taste in the Park more than 45 vendors served an eager crowd of nearly four thousand people.
"This is our third Taste and this is probably the best one we've had so far. The turnout is great and we're almost sold out, we've only got a few cakes left," owner of the Daily Cupcake Co Tim Abra said.
Festivalgoers couldn't get enough of the local company's cupcakes, which almost ran out during the Sweet Street event the week before.
But it wasn't just local companies festival foodies couldn't get enough of.
"We're from Port Macquarie, but we use ingredients from up here in New England so we love coming. It's a great event," owner of Grumpy's Ginger Beer Nanette Bentley said.
The festival contributed a major boom to the local economy, one the local council hopes will have knock-on effects as the year progresses.
"It's fantastic for the local economy and the community because we're showcasing what Tamworth has to offer," events officer Natasha Little said.
"Taste Tamworth presents a lot of our venues around the region to customers who may not have had the chance to experience them before."
