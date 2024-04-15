The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

Tamworth gets 'Taste' of the high life as sun sets on 2024 food festival

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
April 15 2024 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
As the sun sets, the Taste Tamworth food festival bids farewell to yet another successful year. Picture supplied by Natasha Little
As the sun sets, the Taste Tamworth food festival bids farewell to yet another successful year. Picture supplied by Natasha Little

As the curtain closes on yet another delightful chapter of culinary indulgence, the 2024 Taste Tamworth food festival is leaving behind a trail of satisfied taste buds and cherished memories.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.