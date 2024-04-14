Nundle's country picnic a popular finish to 2024 Taste Tamworth festival

Visitors from far and wide have been drawn into our region in a resounding success for small-town tourism.
The Nundle Country Picnic and Market Day finished off the Taste Tamworth food festival on Sunday, April 14, by giving visitors a taste of all things local.
From delicious food to a fashion parade by Nundle Woollen Mill, there was a lot to take in for both tourists and locals alike.
The country picnic is a regular staple on Nundle's event calendar, but this year marks the first time the food and market day has been advertised as part of Taste Tamworth.
Organiser Susi Riegar said the collaboration - plus some very fortunate weather - helped bring a "great crowd" of visitors to the small town.
"Days like this keep little villages alive because they bring people, not just to the market but also they wander through town and visit the other shops as well," Ms Riegar said.
While having a wander, visitors were also treated to live music by Nundle singer-songwriter Jeff "Gibbo" Gibson, who kept the tunes coming nearly all day from 10am to 4pm.
Profits from the event will be donated to the Upper Peel Landcare Group.
