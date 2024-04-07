Four things to keep your eyes on at the council meeting this week

Council is gearing up for its fifth meeting of the year with several important items on the agenda.
From land leases to a new youth council, here's the rundown of what Tamworth councillors are set to discuss on Tuesday, April 9.
From 2015, Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) has been slowly buying land near Dungowan Dam that's considered as high-risk of flooding if the dam breaks.
The purchased land now totals nearly 1700 hectares in size, and a significant chunk of it was set aside for the construction of a new Dungowan Dam.
Once the state and federal governments pulled the plug on Dungowan Dam 2.0, TRC put out a tender for expressions of interest (EOI) in leasing - or potentially buying - the newly freed-up land.
A confidential report will go to councillors at their next meeting to "provide Council the outcome of the completed EOI and provide recommendations on future land utilisation and management".
Council received zero submissions through its TenderLink system and one external EOI.
The amount of land up for a potential lease and its price tag are being treated as commercial in confidence.
Another item on council's docket is a measure to create a short-term strategy and long-term plan for the "maintenance and beautification" of Tamworth's CBD.
The measure has been recommended by council's city centre working group as a way to address immediate issues like street cleaning while making a more comprehensive plan for the city centre's future.
If approved by councillors, staff will begin the process of developing the strategy in line with other council planning documents such as the updated Tamworth CBD Parking Strategy already in the works.
Councillors will also review the minutes of the first meeting of the new Tamworth Regional Youth Council.
Ten new young people from across the region have joined four returning councillors and all were officially welcomed during their first meeting last month.
Newly-appointed youth councillor Rory Davis has been elected as Youth Mayor, and fellow newcomer Thomas Sullivan as Deputy Youth Mayor.
The youth council is gearing up to celebrate NSW Youth Week with two major events: Skate, Create, Empower skateboarding workshop on Monday, April 15; and an open day at the Youthie on Saturday, April 21.
One of the first items on the agenda is allocating councillors to attend services across the region for Anzac Day coming up on Thursday, April 25.
Mayor Russell Webb is currently set to lead off the day's proceedings with the dawn service in Anzac Park. He is then expected to lead commemorations in Attunga in the afternoon.
The other eight councillors will decide amongst themselves who will attend services in Barraba, Bendemeer, Duri, Kootingal, Moonbi, Manilla, Nundle, and Somerton.
