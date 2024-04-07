The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Council

Four things to keep your eyes on at the council meeting this week

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
April 8 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillors will consider several items at their next meeting on Tuesday, April 9, from the future of the CBD to preparations for Anzac Day services. File picture by Gareth Gardner
Councillors will consider several items at their next meeting on Tuesday, April 9, from the future of the CBD to preparations for Anzac Day services. File picture by Gareth Gardner

Council is gearing up for its fifth meeting of the year with several important items on the agenda.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.