The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

Fresh faces, 'beauty', and 30-year gripes could shape the future of the CBD

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
December 12 2023 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leader journalist Jonathan Hawes speaking with local developer Charles Sfeir about potential futures for Peel Street. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Leader journalist Jonathan Hawes speaking with local developer Charles Sfeir about potential futures for Peel Street. Picture by Gareth Gardner

How will Tamworth's city centre look in 2024?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.