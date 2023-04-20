It was a colour explosion, as kids were sprayed head to toe in all the shades of the rainbow to celebrate the start of Youth Week.
Around 70 kids converged at Viaduct Park on Thursday afternoon, to take part in the Rainbow Run, where they completed 10 activities of an obstacle course, while being colour bombed.
"The rainbow run is the best way to kick off Youth Week because everyone can get together from all walks of life, have fun and talk to some of our community organisations," Youth Council mayor Chloe-Lee Opee said.
Supported by Tamworth Regional Council (TRC), this was the first major event held by the newly elected Tamworth Youth Council.
Some of the activities in the course included, a potato sack race, a slip and slide, a foam bath, and a chance to dive into a ball pit.
One of the main highlights of the event was when the kids were sprayed down by the hose of the South Tamworth fire truck.
Youth Week is a celebration organised by the young people for the young people. Giving young people between the ages of 12 to 24 a chance to share their ideas, attend events, have their voices heard, celebrate and just have fun.
"It's an awesome opportunity for us within the youth council to talk to other youth in the region who may not always have the chance to have their voice heard," Miss Lee Opee said.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said that this was a great opportunity for the youth council to come up with fresh ideas to bring the community together.
"We need to listen a lot more to younger people within our communities because they are the ones who come up with the fun stuff," Mr Anderson said.
"We can built hospital, roads, schools and so on. But it's day like this, the wellbeing that switches kids on," he said.
Some of the other activities being held at the Tamworth Youth Centre include, a nutrition workshop run by the University of Newcastle and a cooking class hosted by a local chef.
Youth Week will be celebrated from the Thursday, April 20 until Sunday, April 30.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
