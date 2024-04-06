Psychs on bikes arrive to raise awareness of mental health issues

The Psychs on Bikes, a group of volunteer motorcycling mental health practitioners and nurses, will visit Tamworth on Monday, April 8, to raise awareness of mental health issues and provide free health checks to the community.
A spokesperson for the group said a team of about eight to 10 psychiatrists, psychologists and mental health nurses would ride from Goulburn to Grafton between April 6 to 13, calling in to Tamworth on the way through.
"The Tamworth stop will take place at Tamworth Jockey Club, where the volunteers will screen for hypertension, diabetes, and suicide/mental health issues, while also chatting to locals about the impacts of mental and physical health," the spokesperson said.
"When the group arrives in town, they often drew interest from passers-by coming to check out the motorbikes, which makes us a very approachable group of practitioners to talk to."
The Tamworth Jockey Club will be racing on Monday, April 8, with gates opening from 12pm, with free entry; the health checks will be held in the betting ring from 1pm.
The Psychs on Bikes team will head to Armidale on April 10 to run free health checks at the Armidale Visitor Information Centre from 2.30pm to 5pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.