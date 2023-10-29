This year the Rally will also be acknowledging Australasian Women's Ride Day (AWRD), with a few organised activities for women riders, including; women riding together on organised rides, a meet greet, women riders group photo and women riders leading the street procession. This will be led by Niki Zak, the worlds quickest and faster female drag 1/4 mile drag racer. Niki will also attend the showground both days with her drag bike, display and merch.