One small community is getting ready for a massive influx of riders and their motorcycles next month.
This year's Walcha Motorcycle Rally on Friday, November 17 and Saturday, November 18 has a great line-up of events.
The gates to the showground open for registrations and camper arrivals from 12 noon on Thursday, November 16, with an evening of live music, food and drinks.
Friday's program includes the popular pre-booked adventure rides and road rides, run by locals with local knowledge.
Activities and entertainment at the showground include a multi-bike challenge, enduro-x demos, burnout comp, trade exhibitors, tyre throwing and tug o war competitions, woodchop demos by Australia's leading axemen, evening live music by Aussie rockers - Rough Justice and a show by the BackTrack dog jumping team.
On Saturday, the pre-booked Adventure rides head off for some more great riding in the region.
In town there will be a vintage and classic car display, the Walcha Farmers' Market, as well as one of the highlights of the event, the motorcycle street procession from 11am.
At the showground the dirt bike barrel racing competition kicks off at 9am with trade exhibits open.
That will be followed by Flair Action stunt shows, enduro-x demos, the motorcycle show shine, postie bike soccer and grass track derby, burnout comp, a motorcycle swap meet, tug o war, woodchop demos, evening live music and a good old fashioned demolition derby.
Swift Stunt Simulators with be on site for those wanting to learn to wheelie or perfect their wheelie skills.
MC, actor and singer Ben Mingay will return for the third year running.
Psychs on Bikes are attending this year. Psychs on Bikes is an organisation of mental health professionals raising awareness of mental health issues in rural and remote communities. They'll be onsite providing free health checks.
This year the Rally will also be acknowledging Australasian Women's Ride Day (AWRD), with a few organised activities for women riders, including; women riding together on organised rides, a meet greet, women riders group photo and women riders leading the street procession. This will be led by Niki Zak, the worlds quickest and faster female drag 1/4 mile drag racer. Niki will also attend the showground both days with her drag bike, display and merch.
There will also be a range of delicious food stalls to even the hungriest of mouths satisfied and a variety of trade stalls and exhibitors.
Early Bird registration of $60 for a full Rally Pass, ends on November 1 and includes the full program of activities and entertainment at the showground from Thursday night to Saturday night, option to book guided adventure and road rides, ability to enter show & shine and access to the free town loop shuttle bus, which runs all weekend for ticketholders convenience.
A Day Pass is $35. Camping is available at the showground, Rally Hub, for a flat rate of $30 per person and visitors can stay for up to 3 nights.
For more information on the rally, accommodation options and to buy tickets and merch packs, visit www.walchamotorcyclerally.com.au or phone the Visitor Information Centre on 02 6774 2460.
Follow the event on Facebook or Instagram to keep up to date.
