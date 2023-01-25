Jack Penfold is returning home to take the reins of the Tamworth Jockey Club.
The Tamworth High alumni and former steward has been appointed as the club's new general manager.
Replacing the outgoing Michael Buckley, he is due to commence in the role on February 21.
In a media release sent out on Wednesday afternoon, the club said Penfold was selected following an extensive interview process which saw a large number of applicants submit their interest for the position.
He is currently the chief executive officer at Manning Valley Race Club, which is based at Taree.
"My family and I are very excited on returning to Tamworth," Penfold said.
"It's a great opportunity to be part of a successful team and build on the club's recent successes. I'm looking forward to the new challenge."
Penfold's introduction to the racing industry began as a part-time steward under the tutelage of former Hunter & North-West Racing Association chief steward Shane Cullen.
He then moved to Sydney to pursue opportunities and further develop his skills, serving a two-year cadetship with Racing NSW stewards, before returning to Tamworth as deputy steward under Cullen.
In 2018, he was appointed chief steward for the Mid North Coast Racing Association and was based out of the Port Macquarie office, gaining invaluable experience, before an opportunity came up to take the reins of Manning Valley Race Club in 2022.
"The Board are pleased to appoint Jack Penfold to the position of general manager and we look forward to his start in late February," TJC president, Keith Harris said.
"Jack will join with a wealth of racing industry knowledge, and the fact he was born and raised in Tamworth, means he has existing relationships with locals and racing participants that he can further build on."
Buckley announced his departure in December to be the new Racing NSW Country senior executive assistant and will vacate the role following Saturday's Ladies Day race meeting at Tamworth.
"We thank Michael for his efforts over the past two years. The Board wish him all best at Racing NSW Country," Harris said.
"It is a real plus to have Michael in Druitt Street (Racing NSW Head Office) continuing to oversee the club and ensure we put our best foot forward."
