Lake Keepit water capacity drops to 36.5 ahead of Easter travellers arriving

Water levels in Lake Keepit have dropped by more than half ahead of an influx of travellers
The dam was at 36.5 per cent of capacity on Tuesday, March 26, ahead of the Easter long weekend.
A spokesperson for WaterNSW said that was due to the delivery of "critical water supply" to communities and farmers downstream.
The Leader was told the current level represents a gradual reduction from the most recent storage peak of 98.2pc in August, 2023.
Commodore of Lake Keepit Sailing Club, Tim Corben, said the drop in the water level had made it more difficult for their group to run races and sailing programs.
"I would just like WaterNSW to have a better way to communicate with the community about what is happening before pulling the plug," he said.
"We had a sailing regatta with the Grafton and the Armidale clubs, and we checked the water level before they came, because we can normally camp up on the grass area and the water is fairly close," he said.
"And now the water is about 100 metres from where we camp, and it deters people.
"[Lake Keepit] has a fairly rough surrounding surface that has been exposed and it can be quite hard on cars and pulling boats up and down."
Still, it would seem holidaymakers are intent on four days of fun by whatever water there is.
The team at Lake Keepit Reflections have reported bookings are holding strong and they are ready for the Easter weekend ahead.
Keepit Dam has the lowest water level [by percentage] in the North West region, with Pindari, Copeton, Chaffey, and Split Rock dams all sitting at well above 50pc.
The WaterNSW spokesperson said that was a deliberate water security strategy to reserve the water at Split Rock Dam.
"Keepit and Split Rock are considered a single resource for the Namoi Valley," the spokesperson said.
"Their average storage capacity of 66pc is comparable to the average dam storage percentage across the northern valleys of 63 pc."
Keepit Dam was constructed in the 1960s to increase the availability of water for crop irrigation and help drive growth of downstream towns, including Gunnedah, Narrabri, Wee Waa and Walgett.
Mr Corben said he understands that WaterNSW has a commitment to those with water licences, but they need to look at the impact the loss of water has on the community.
"In 2024 the population of Tamworth and Gunnedah have grown considerably," he said.
"And a lot of farmers use fishing and sailing as a form of stress relief."
The WaterNSW spokesperson said they recognise the important recreational function of the dam storages, and the associated tourism expenditure such activities bring to local economies.
