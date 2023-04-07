PHIL Atkinson is no stranger to the art of a perfect pancake flip.
For the last seven years, he's been helping man the free pancake station at The Chapel Collective's annual Good Friday service at the Oxley Lookout.
"We do about 600 pancakes each Easter," he said.
"We've gotten pretty good at it now."
Pancake flipping might be second nature at this point, but this year the weather served up something new.
"This is the first time it's rained the whole time we've been doing it," Mr Atkinson said.
Hundreds of people braved the rain on Friday morning to attend the seventh annual service.
Despite the wet weather, locals came together to sing, pray and once the service wrapped up, enjoy a free coffee and pancake.
Fiona Atkinson, who was also helping flip the sweet treats for early risers, said the rain hadn't dampened her spirit.
"We just want to be a part of the community and serve where we can," she said.
She told the Leader Good Friday was a time to "celebrate Christ".
The Chapel Collective's Pastor Andrew Mackenzie told attendees Good Friday was a time to "celebrate" and "mark" the time when Jesus went to the cross.
"Those same hands that went to the cross, thinking of you and I, will embrace you this morning," he said.
The service kick-started a long-weekend of Easter celebrations.
Tamworth Regional Council's visitor economy coordinator Linda Bridges told the Leader, the cost-of-living crisis had forced more families to stay at home.
"Term one, for some people who have children, seems to have just rushed through, and people are feeling tired and looking forward to a break," she said.
Lake Keepit Reflections Holiday Park manager Leith Smith confirmed locals had adopted a 'staycation' mentality, with every last campsite across the park booked out.
"The foreshore will be lined with boats and ski boats pulled up alongside people's marquees," he said.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
