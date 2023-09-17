VICTIMS of property crime have been forced to fork out thousands of dollars to feel safe living in their homes again.
Tamworth resident Dimity Smith couldn't do anything but scream when she woke up in the early hours of Monday, August 7, to find a masked man in her living room going through her handbag.
"I am still pretty scared at night, and I'm not angry at myself for that, it's completely normal," she told the Leader.
"I'm just so thankful they didn't physically attack me."
Once the man ran out of the same door he'd smashed to get in, he made off with Ms Smith's car, her coin purse, and personal items.
Within a matter of hours, after providing a shaken and teary statement to police, the West Tamworth resident had already starting forking out thousands of dollars on security cameras, alarm systems, and security doors.
She said she's spent around $6000 in a bid to feel safe in her home again.
But despite her best efforts, her car is still at the smash repairer, and she recently caught someone on her newly installed security camera trying to break-in, again.
"It just made me feel sick," Ms Smith said.
"In Tamworth at the moment it's scary.
"It's terrible ... I don't know where it's going to stop."
Officers attached to the Oxley Police District have been working to stamp out property crime under Operation Mongoose since November, 2022.
Since then 26 people have been arrested, and more than 62 charges have been laid.
Ms Smith, who said she was met with nothing but support from police, said she applauded the work officers were doing to keep the community safe.
But after dealing with repeat successful and attempted break ins, she said something in the court system needs to change.
Ms Smith, who is also a non-practicing registered psychologist, said she completely understands the need to avoid institutionalisation, especially in young people, but offenders wreaking havoc on the community need to be off the streets.
"I think you've got these young people that probably feel disadvantaged, and their angry at the world, they may be having challenges with equity and access," she said.
"I see that, but that cannot be an excuse to ruin other people's lives because of hardship."
Ms Smith said organising a protest at the front of the court house was not out of the question if "horrible" behaviour is excused.
A spokesperson for the Department of Communities and Justice told the Leader decisions about bail are made only by highly trained members of the judicial system, who operate independently from the government.
"NSW bail laws are among the strongest in Australia, and put community safety front and centre," they said.
The spokesperson said bail is used to ensure people aren't punished until they are found guilty, ensure the safety of the community, and uphold the integrity of the justice system.
If a judicial officer finds an accused person could endanger individuals or communities, fail to appear at court, or commit serious offences they will be deemed an unacceptable risk and refused bail by the court.
"In deciding whether there is an unacceptable risk, the bail authority must consider whether any bail concerns can be addressed by the imposition of bail conditions," the spokesperson said
"The authority must also consider specific matters, including whether the person has a history of non-compliance with court orders, including bail conditions or an apprehended violence order."
A 'show cause' test, which puts the onus on people charged with the most serious offences to justify why they should be granted bail, is also applied for serious offences.
