Roaring success: Tamworth Show hits the right note with visitors

Speed shearing, a rodeo, circus workshops, sideshow alley, fireworks on Saturday night, plenty of action in the pavilions, a dinosaur park and animal nursery, as well as a woodchop event and grand parade, and that wasn't even half of the program of events at the two-day 2024 Tamworth Show, across Friday March 1 and Saturday March 2.
Assistant Secretary for the Tamworth Show Society Beth Lang said early figures suggest that numbers across the two days were as good as last year's show, which ran over three days.
Tamworth's Natasha Yeo was named AgShows NSW Young Woman of the Year Winner.
She will now go on to represent Tamworth at the zone competition in early 2025.
Mrs Lang said the quality of cattle in both the beef and dairy sections was on par with what you would see at the Sydney Royal.
The horse entries were up on last year's show and the prime lambs had over 20 pens this year.
"The judge said they were overall an outstanding lot of lambs," Mrs Lang said, "so there is a great future for this section."
The pavilion had some impressive entries in all categories "resulting in some very happy and proud competitors", she said.
The Friday night Speed Shearing event brough in 20 plus shearers, competing for the $2500, with New Zealand taking out the Trans Tasman Speed Shearing competition.
As for the AgShow NSW Young Farmers Challenge, "we had four teams of local competitors and that was a really fun, entertaining event".
"We are looking to grow that in the future," Mrs Lang said.
Schools day on Friday saw 750 primary school children visit the show and about 120 secondary school students compete in the junior judging.
"We've been very happy overall. We've had great comments," Mrs Lang said.
The show is over for another year, but the pack down will continue into Monday.
Mrs Lang and the Show Society were keen to thank the 300 or so volunteers and others who make it all happen.
"The reason we do it is for the community. We try to make it fun and it gives people the opportunity to display their knowledge and creativity, and it brings the country to the city," she said.
But they are also looking for more community feedback and involvement.
"We invite community members to reach out to us and come along to meetings and give us feedback," she told the Leader.
"We're welcoming new ideas. We want to include the community in the decision making and we'd love more people to come to meetings."
And last, but certainly not least, Mrs Lang wanted to thank the show's sponsors, including major sponsor AAM Investment Group and gold sponsor Hutcheon & Pearce, along with a multitude of others, whose contributions goes to everything from supplying the prize winning ribbons to running events.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.