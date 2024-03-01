The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Photos

Armidale Show bursting with family-friendly fun

LR
By Lydia Roberts
March 1 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CWA Armidale branch president Llani Pevitt and members with some of their homemade scones. The ladies are also selling pickles, jams and sauces they made especially for the show.
CWA Armidale branch president Llani Pevitt and members with some of their homemade scones. The ladies are also selling pickles, jams and sauces they made especially for the show.

WE ALL love a good show and this year's iconic event in Armidale is fun filled for all the family.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

I cover the New England district. Phone me on 0477 347 108 if you have any news.

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.