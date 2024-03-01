Roll up, roll up, Tamworth Show boasts a packed entertainment program

From budgerigars to sheep dogs and speed shearing - day one of the 2024 Tamworth Show had plenty to offer patrons, including a bigger and better Sideshow Alley line up for afternoon and evening entertainment.
Despite hot conditions, 700 primary school children made the most of time out of the classroom, checking out the animal nursery, poultry and goat exhibitions, and pony rides while 130 secondary students took part in beef, sheep, dairy, pig and wool judging competitions.
During the afternoon, a heifer show, sheep dog demonstration and speed shear competition provided plenty of entertainment until the official opening by Croppa Creek farmer and inspirational speaker Sam Bailey.
Show secretary Janelle Tongue said younger children had fun finding their entries in the pavilion, while the circus show also proved popular, as did animal nursery and dinosaur park.
The 2024 Tamworth Show action continues on Saturday, March 2, with the annual rodeo. Entry to this event is already included in your show ticket. Keep a look out for meat sheep and beef cattle judging, woodchop, the grand parade and the fireworks display.
