An authentic country experience in Barraba this weekend

The 113th Barraba Show has kicked off its annual display of agriculture excellence and community spirit, with a wide variety of events predicted to draw large crowds to the town from Friday 1 to Sunday, 3 March.
Inaugurated in 1904, the Barraba Show is a display of agricultural achievement, spotlighting the region's farming prowess and innovation.
Livestock exhibitions, competitions, and demonstrations form an integral part of the event, offering a platform for farmers and producers to showcase their prized animals, produce and cutting-edge agricultural practices.
Secretary of the Barraba Show, Carmen Bennett, believes the event provides an established platform to display the diversity of the agricultural industry.
"It's a great opportunity for our community to showcase quality horsemanship, livestock and future leaders in agriculture, while also keeping crowds entertained with events like the rodeo and motorbike barrel racing all weekend long", she said.
"I'd like to thank all sponsors, vendors, competitors and volunteers who have helped make this year's show line up amazing".
From Friday 1 March, both locals and participants across New South Wales will come together to compete in the campdraft competition, with wool judging, show jumping and the highly-anticipated Motorbike Barrel Race to follow in the evening.
The Sports Shear and Wool Handling Competition will commence on Saturday from 8am, where shearers will compete in a time trial to sheer as many sheep as they can.
To cap it all off, the annual Barraba Rodeo will commence from 7pm - featuring live music and exhilarating performances from bull riders.
Additional campdraft and horse events will continue throughout Sunday, with yard dog trials, Australian Stock and Horse Judging and a pet and dog show to follow.
For more information about the event, visit the Barraba Show website or Facebook page: http://www.barrabashow.com.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.