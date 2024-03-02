Police appeal for information after suspicious house fire

Police are appealing for information into a suspicious fire which badly damaged a home in Inverell, last month.
At about 3.30pm on Monday, January 22, emergency services were called to home on Yetman Road, following reports it was engulfed in flames.
Fire and Rescue NSW and the Rural Fire Service were able to extinguish the blaze, but the property was extensively damaged.
The home was vacant at the time, and there were no reports of injuries.
Officers from New England Police District established a crime scene and have commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the fire.
They are appealing for anyone with information about the incident, or dashcam or CCTV from the area to contact Inverell Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.