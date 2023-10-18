AN "OUSTANDING COP" who rescued a man from a burning home has been commended for his courage and devotion to duty at a special ceremony in Inverell on Tuesday, October 17.
Ben "Boomi" Hiep earned a Commissioner's Commendation for Courage for his response to a house fire in 2020.
"The home was in flames, so Senior Constable Hiep wet his T shirt, got down on all fours, and he and his partner crawled through smoke and found an unconscious man in the hallway," Acting Inspector Blake Keating said.
"He pulled him out of the home and saved his life; his actions drew special mention from Assistant Commissioner Brett Greentree."
Shortly after the fire in Dubbo, Senior Constable Hiep transferred to Boomi, a small township near Moree, where he has earned respect and admiration among the residents.
"He's an outstanding cop and what he did that day saved a person's life," Inspector Keating said.
"He's a much loved, loyal and good street cop."
Twelve other current and retired officers and civilian staff from across the New England were bestowed with medals and awards at the ceremony that recognised their service and achievements.
The annual ceremony was held at Inverell RSM Club and was hosted by Superintendent Steve Laksa, District Commander - New England, accompanied by Western Region Commander, Assistant Commissioner Brett Greentree.
Master of ceremonies was District Inspector Phil Malligan.
Guests included mayors from across the district, including Inverell Mayor Paul Harmon, Glen Innes Mayor Robert Banham, Moree Plains Shire Council Mayor Mark Johnson as well as the New England police inspectors from across the district.
