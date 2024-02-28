Court hears case against man accused of killing puppies

A MAN accused of beating, kicking, and killing two puppies has had his case mentioned in court.
The case against Andrew David Anderson was mentioned in Moree Local Court this week after he was charged with alleged animal cruelty offences in January
Anderson appeared before magistrate Catherine Samuels who adjourned the matter until March 2024.
Ms Samuels continued the 47-year-old's bail and excused him from attending on the next occasion if legally represented.
The 47-year-old was charged after police received reports a man was walking with a number of dogs, on Anne Street in Moree, when he allegedly kicked at one of the puppies on January 10, 2024.
It's alleged Anderson then punched and kicked another dog in the torso before letting go of the leash.
The alleged incident was reported to officers from the New England Police District who launched an investigation.
Further inquiries have led police to believe the 47-year-old allegedly killed and disposed of two puppies.
Anderson was arrested and charged with the allegations on January 11, 2024.
He remains on strict bail conditions.
