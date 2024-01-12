Man accused of killing two puppies granted bail in court

A MAN accused of punching, kicking, killing, and disposing of two puppies has been granted bail in court.
At about 1pm on January 10, police received reports a man was walking with a number of dogs, including six small puppies, on Anne Street in Moree.
Witnesses reported the man allegedly kicked out at one of the puppies, and punched and kicked another dog in the torso before letting go of the leash.
The alleged incident was reported to New England Police officers who launched an investigation.
Extensive inquiries by police revealed the man allegedly killed and disposed of two puppies.
At about 9am on January 11, a 47-year-old man fronted Moree Police Station and was arrested.
He was charged with two counts of torture, beat, and cause death of an animal.
The 47-year-old was refused police bail and appeared before Moree Local Court later that same day.
In court, the man was granted strict conditional bail.
The 47-year-old will return to court in February.
NSW Police confirmed all the remaining dogs at the man's home had been removed.
