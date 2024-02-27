Work to start 'within weeks' on new mental health unit in Tamworth

The fence has gone up and construction on a new Mental Health Unit at Tamworth hospital will begin within weeks.
A spokesperson for NSW Health Infrastructure told the Leader in November last year, the project was on track to be completed by 2025, despite a delay in getting started.
The unit will be the end result of an extensive community campaign, over five years.
Meanwhile, Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson has welcomed the arrival of workers on site.
"Building a new mental health unit for Tamworth has been at the top of the priority list, and it's great to see that work is about to begin on the facility that we so desperately need," Mr Anderson said.
"This will be a world class facility that includes 37 beds, including those for children and adolescents and for seniors, which means every part of our community will have access to acute mental health services when they need them.
"This is so important for children and adolescents who will be able to access help closer to home and ends the practice of sending kids to Newcastle's NEXUS facility."
Mr Anderson said the facility will provide "welcoming, comfortable, safe and supportive facilities".
"Congratulations to the Tamworth Mental Health Carers' Support Group who have been instrumental in the campaign to build a better Banksia," he said.
Early works last year involved creating 45 extra parking spaces across the campus to more than compensate for the spaces that will be removed to make way for the new building.
Between March 1 and March 15, three vacant buildings within the construction zone will be demolished.
According to a notification of works on the project, the builder's work times will be Monday to Friday, 7am to 6pm, and Saturday between 8am and 1pm.
Staff and neighbours will be informed of any changes to these days and times.
Hospital staff are encouraged not to park in the main public car park as this is reserved for visitors.
New disabled parking spaces will be created at the southern end of the main public car park.
When the new unit is complete, all services within the old Banksia facility will be relocated to the new mental health unit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.