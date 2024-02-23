'It really rattles them': traffic program puts offenders safely back behind wheel

RETIRED paramedic Ray Tait felt like someone had reached down his throat and pulled his heart out when he had to recount the injuries to the parents of a group of four teenagers who were killed in a tragic car crash in Tamworth.
That day in the Coroners Court in Tamworth is what the road safety advocate now describes as the "worst day" in his working life.
"I was looking down at four sets of parents sitting there, and up until they got in that court room all they knew was their child, the person they loved, had died from a motor vehicle crash," Mr Tait told the Leader.
"They had to sit there through my testimony of those horrific injuries that those kids sustained, and believe me, they were horrific.
"And you know you've just flattened eight people, you've absolutely demolished eight people, but you can't stand in court and sugar coat it."
The retired paramedic and chairman of the Oxley Community Transport Service board has played a significant role in making the region's roads safer for everyone travelling on them.
One way he's done this is helping drivers who have found themselves on the wrong side of the law get back behind the wheel safely.
Oxley Community Transport has been running the Traffic Offenders Intervention Program (TOIP) on site and in person at the organisation's Taminda office for about six months.
People who are caught speeding, drink driving, behind the wheel or an unregistered car, or committing an offence on the road are often referred to TOIP by a magistrate ahead of their sentencing.
The program is education focused and delivers a range of road safety information to encourage positive attitudes towards driving.
It was like someone reaching down my throat and pulling my heart out.- Ray Tait, retired paramedic
Participants are also able to self refer to the traffic program.
Oxley's CEO Sharon Tibbs said the non-for-profit organisation, which specialises in aged care transportation, sought approval to start running the program after realising its purposes aligned with the company's core values.
"Because we have so many volunteers on the road everyday, we want safer roads for everyone," Ms Tibbs said.
Oxley's manager of fleet and compliance and TOIP coordinator Kylie O'Leary said those who attend the program learn about everything from factors which can lead to a crash to vehicle maintenance, and the traumatic task for first responders at the scene of a fatality.
Volunteer presenters from the Oxley Police District highway patrol team, drug and alcohol counsellors, and Mr Tait give up their time to help run the program.
Participants also hear from a local man who speaks about his time in the intensive care unit after a crash, and how it still impacts his life decades later.
"There's some people who walk in who are very defiant and defensive about having to do the program," Ms O'Leary said.
But once they walk out, Ms O'Leary said they have a "completely different attitude".
"They've suddenly changed their demeanour ... we really do hope it is making a difference to the people who are attending," she said.
After more than four decades attending crash sites and fatalities, part of Mr Tait's presentation is to help drivers see everyone who is affected by road trauma.
"I use the analogy 'you throw a rock in the pond and what happens? the ripples go out," The ex-paramedic told the Leader.
"And I say to people how many people do you think this impacts if you are severely injured or killed right now?
"It really rattles them."
Mr Tait, who is also one of the founders of the Tamworth Young Drivers Expo for Year 11 students across the region, said although both programs involve graphic, emotional and tough conversations, he wouldn't do it if he didn't think it worked.
Mr Tait said the way it worked was by empowering drivers both young and old to make their own decisions on the road, with safety being firmly at the forefront.
"It's important people don't feel like it's being jammed down their throat like they're stupid," he said.
"They're not stupid, they've made a mistake.
"Now how do they fix that mistake."
During the course, which is run across two consecutive Saturdays at the Curtiss Close office, participants are required to complete a workbook and reflective essay about their time in the program.
Ms O'Leary said those essays often acted as a symbol of hope for keeping the roads safe, as many drivers write about how the program "opened their eyes".
She told the Leader she has read essays which note new strategies drivers have implement to stay focused behind the wheel, and what would happen if they were killed, injured, or took another person's life in a crash.
Ms O'Leary said with many people able to access the TOIP through online providers and alternative locations across the state, she said being able to offer the safety education face-to-face made a world of difference.
"It has more of an impact on them, they think about it after they've left the room," she said.
"It's local presenters having a local impact."
If the participant is currently before the court, the reflective essay and a report is sent to the magistrate for consideration.
