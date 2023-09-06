The road to prosperity is wide open for a local organisation committed to bridging the transportation gap for Tamworth's older residents.
Oxley Community Transport Services is a finalist in not one, not two, but five different award categories for the 2023 Tamworth Quality Business Awards, the only business this year to achieve such a feat.
The local non-profit is in the running for Excellence in Workplace Health and Safety, Outstanding Community Organisation, Employer of Choice, Outstanding Employee, and Outstanding Business Leader.
Though the organisation has a rich 35-year history, its more recent success hinges on the leadership of CEO Sharon Tibbs, who has grown the business exponentially since taking over six years ago, and remains humble despite her company's accomplishment.
"It's amazing, it's just amazing. Since we've got such a huge volunteer base, it's not me being recognised, it's the volunteers and the community," Ms Tibbs said.
The transportation business has gone from having four cars and two buses to having 12 cars, four buses, 16 full-time staff, and more than 80 volunteers.
"We'd have more, but we can't get the vehicles through because there's an 18-month waiting period. There's four to six on order that we're waiting on," Ms Tibbs said.
READ ALSO:
The non-profit moved into its new HQ in Taminda less than two years ago and is already expanding into the neighbouring lot, with plans to build a community garden in the backyard.
The service's main job is to provide transport to the aged, frail, and elderly within Tamworth and the Liverpool Plains, helping them perform essential tasks like shopping and attending doctors appointments.
But the non-profit is also passionate about connecting senior citizens and other socially isolated individuals with the broader community, and organises regular social outings for clients to enjoy.
"It's not our core business, but it's all a part of making Tamworth a more inclusive community," Ms Tibbs said.
That's where the non-profit's social coordinator and Quality Business Award finalist for Outstanding Employee Natalia Willis comes in.
"I've got the best job here, I'm the social coordinator and I get to take all of our clients out on our social trips," Ms Willis said.
Before Ms Willis took over the social calendar, the company put on an average of four to five social trips per month, but now that average has leapt up to 16.
"It's a really great way to showcase the local area as well ... and since taking over in March last year we've still been able to add new places each month," she said.
The social events guru said the best part about her job is tapping into the wisdom of her clients, who normally can't share their knowledge due to their social isolation.
And Ms Willis says it's exactly that wisdom, from both clients and the service's many volunteers, that have been helping the organisation grow and prosper, handling everything from aged care visits to repairing wheelers and walkers.
"We've got amazing volunteers. I cannot rave about them enough, we're so incredibly lucky to have them," she said.
Ms Tibbs said she agreed with her employee that it's all about the volunteers and said the award she'd like to win most would be for Outstanding Community Organisation, as it would best reflect the group effort their four-wheeled journey has been.
But she also said the service's work isn't about winning awards, and is looking forward to continuing her quest to find new income streams, grow the organisation, and invest in Tamworth's older community.
"We're an ageing community, so something we keep in mind is that our growth is going to just keep going because there will be more demand for our services," Ms Tibbs said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.