SEEING four young people die in a car accident is what Ray Tait considered the final straw for improving road safety.
After attending the scene more than 20 years ago, the now ex-paramedic rallied other emergency service personnel to start the Young Drivers Expo in Tamworth
"I was in the Coroner's Court giving evidence and I looked down at four sets of parents that have lost their children in such a horrific way," he said
"We got out of the court room and decided to have a discussion and said we've got to do something about this."
With 2022 marking the 26th year of the educational program, more than 1000 year 11 students from as far as Tenterfield, Moree and Scone poured into TRECC to learn about risks before hitting the road.
Students learn everything from how to safely change a tyre on a highway to what to do if they witness a crash, with the course honing in on issues such as speed, fatigue, drugs, and mobile phone use.
And with the help of year 10 students from Oxley High School, participants get the chance to observe an action-filled driving scenario play out from the scenes of an on-road accident.
Mr Tait said what made the expo unique was the lived experience of volunteers.
"Ninety-five per cent of the people here that volunteer their time to come in have actually been through it, they've seen it, and what they're trying to do is prevent more young people going through that or their families," he said.
The expo was attended by NSW Police Force, NSW Ambulance, Hunter New England Health, NRMA Insurance, NSW Fire and Rescue, Joblink Plus and Tamworth Truck Drivers' Club.
The problem period for young drivers typically falls in the summer school holiday break, Mr Tait said.
But since the expo kicked off, there has been a drop in fatalities during this time.
"When we had no expo because of COVID, we've recently had a number of fatalities," he said.
"To me, it's pretty pub surveyed, that it works.
"I believe it works otherwise I wouldn't be involved in it."
Mr Tait said the take-home message for students was to not succumb to peer pressure and think before they act.
Tamworth Regional Council events officer Melanie Jenkins said 17 high schools were registered to attend across the four day expo.
"If you can reach out to the youth in any way, I think that's a great thing to do," she said.
"Our councillors are very supportive of these programs. A lot of them have got kids, so they see the importance of having safe roads."
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
