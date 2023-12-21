'It's the worst part of the job': the phone call no officer wants to make

THIRTY phone calls, door knocks, and heartfelt sympathies have been made by police this year to let families know their loved one won't be coming home.
"It's the worst part of our job," Peel Highway Patrol manager Inspector Kelly Wixx told the Leader.
"And sometimes we can't give them a reason or a cause as to why it's happened straight away."
It's been a horror year on the region's roads with 30 people dead as a result of fatal crashes across the Oxley and New England police districts.
That's nine more lives lost than in 2022, and 11 more families grieving compared to 2021.
"People are losing their lives on our roads, and in some cases, unnecessarily," Inspector Wixx said.
Two people, a male driver and a female passenger, remain in hospital.
"It's just sad," Inspector Wixx said.
"The families involved, and friends in the community are always impacted by fatal crashes in regional areas."
But after attending multiple fatal crash sites this year, sometimes more than one in a week, Inspector Wixx said the toll on first responders was just as distressing.
She said having to witness the trauma, deliver the death message to families, and handle raw emotion while still doing your job is never something taken lightly.
"Often times we know these people [deceased], we work with them, we're in community groups with them, it affects everybody," Inspector Wixx said.
To help first responders cope with witnessing serious injuries, road trauma and repeat incidents ongoing welfare support is provided to officers.
And at the scene of fatalities, a friendly face and a wagging tail is there to offer support
Police chaplin Father Anthony Koppman, and furry friend Veena were at the scene of Wednesday's fatality to comfort officers at the crash site.
Inspector Wixx said Veena's sweet energy was a "calming outlet" for what was happening at the scene.
"Father Koppman just provides that calming support and somebody to talk to," she said.
After a year plagued by sadness and loss on the road, it's Inspector Wixx's dream to issue zero tickets during the 11-day double demerit crackdown.
"If people just did the right thing, I'd be happy," she said.
"We're just trying to make sure that you get home and you can enjoy Christmas with your family."
The spike in road trauma and death has come as a result of attitudes towards driving, Inspector Wixx said.
"They just do not care about the risk ... it's really frustrating," she said.
"Drivers need to take responsibility for their actions when they are behind the wheel, they are responsible for every person in that car."
Double demerits will be in place from December 22, 2023 until January 1, 2024.
Inspector Wixx said highway patrol officers will be out in full force to catch drivers behaving badly.
"They will seek out people doing the wrong thing and take action when needed.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, take regular breaks, and be patient on the road for a fatality free festive period.
