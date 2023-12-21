The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime
Our People

'It's the worst part of the job': the phone call no officer wants to make

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
December 21 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peel Highway Patrol manager Inspector Kelly Wixx said road fatalities had taken a toll on first responders. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Peel Highway Patrol manager Inspector Kelly Wixx said road fatalities had taken a toll on first responders. Picture by Gareth Gardner

THIRTY phone calls, door knocks, and heartfelt sympathies have been made by police this year to let families know their loved one won't be coming home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.