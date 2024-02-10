The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Our People

Who are some of the famous faces that have graduated form UNE?

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
February 11 2024 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UNE Alumni Professor Alice Gorman (left), professor Bruce Bonyhandy (centre) and Michelle Neil (right).
UNE Alumni Professor Alice Gorman (left), professor Bruce Bonyhandy (centre) and Michelle Neil (right).

The University of New England recently celebrated its 70th anniversary since breaking away from Sydney University in 1954 and establishing itself as the Australia's first regional university.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.