The University of New England (UNE) Distinguished Alumni Awards and Community Alumni Awards have been announced, recognising the president of the Tamworth Regional Landcare Association in the same breath as the State's top police officer.
Karen Webb became the first female NSW Police Commissioner in April 2023.
She joined the police force in 1987 and graduated from the UNE in 2004 with a Bachelor of Professional Studies.
The UNE Distinguished Alumni Award was bestowed on Commissioner Webb in recognition of her outstanding leadership in the NSW Police Force.
The UNE Distinguished Alumni Awards has also been bestowed on an eminent medical researcher, artist and Bhutanese educator.
A further two Community Award winners, and two Rising Star winners have also been recognised for performing with distinction in their professional and personal lives.
"UNE applauds the achievements of our outstanding alumni and congratulates the eight Alumni Award winners chosen this year," said chair of the awards selection committee, Vice-Chancellor Chris Moran said.
"Each and every year UNE produces hundreds of graduands that typify our values of community engagement, respect, access and inclusion, and integrity.
"Highlighting those who have applied their UNE education in exceptional ways - at the community, national and international levels - reminds us of the power of learning and the enduring contributions that institutions like ours can make to society."
Distinguished Alumni Awards recognise those who have made significant contributions during the course of their careers, displaying outstanding leadership and embodying UNE's values of creativity, innovation, risk-taking, access and inclusion.
This year's UNE Distinguished Alumni award was also bestowed on:
Tamworth's Wayne Chaffey received a UNE Community Alumni Award, which pays tribute to significant contributions (through paid or unpaid work) in the community sector, philanthropic or public life or through support for not-for-profit organisations.
The award recognised Mr Chaffey's significant commitment to improving educational opportunities both locally and abroad, and his work to protect the future of the planet.
The second UNE Community Alumni Award was presented to writer, performer and former able seaman Ronald Vickress, for his significant contributions to the community, particularly through poetry and theatre.
Each year, UNE also named Rising Star Award winners who have displayed outstanding leadership in accordance with UNE values and will inspire future generations of UNE graduates.
This year, they are:
"We receive a strong number of award nominations every year and I commend all those who took the time to share their experiences and achievements with us in 2023," Professor Moran said.
"We are immensely proud of the far-reaching impact that UNE alumni continue to have across a range of professions and communities."
