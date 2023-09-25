The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Education

UNE alumni and Tamworth Landcare advocate Wayne Chaffey honoured

By Newsroom
September 25 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The University of New England (UNE) Distinguished Alumni Awards and Community Alumni Awards have been announced, recognising the president of the Tamworth Regional Landcare Association in the same breath as the State's top police officer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.