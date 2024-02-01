UNE blows out candles on 70 years as regional leading light

The University of New England (UNE) is celebrating 70 years since it was created as Australia's first regional university, on February 1, 1954.
UNE's Vice-Chancellor, Professor Chris Moran, who took over the reins at the university in mid 2023, said the New England community fought for decades to get its own university, so that students who lived at a distance from a city could have better access to higher education.
"For anyone who was prepared to work for it, the University of New England was there as an unconventional alternative to the established metropolitan institutions," Professor Moran said.
"We are still here today, providing those same opportunities."
Professor Moran talked about the early visionaries of the UNE and the community-led, long-term campaign to build a regional university in Armidale.
He also reflected on some of the major changes that have occurred at UNE since its establishment as a fully independent university.
UNE broke away from the University of Sydney on February 1, 1954 under the leadership of the first Vice-Chancellor Robert Madwick, who drove UNE's pioneering development of distance education as part of a broader agenda to support regional Australia.
"From the beginning where there was more of a focus on agricultural and agricultural economics, the broadening of the university to be a comprehensive force of knowledge delivery for regional Australia, I feel that encapsulates for me that the vision for the UNE had no end," Professor Moran said.
"Today we have a university that represents that breadth."
Professor Moran said the UNE is uniquely positioned as a regional university in a major regional centre, which brings with it important benefits and community ties.
"In a way, there are fundamental culture influences of our nation that come from the bush, the campus at UNE offers a unique educational experience for students," he said.
"As a society we are losing connection with some of those regional cultural influences and we are in a position as a regionally based university to offer a rural experience which doesn't just mean 'coming to a university in a rural area' but living in a rural community, and experiencing regional life directly."
The University of New England has one of the most extensive residential college systems in Australia. Around half of UNE's on-campus students live in one of the colleges.
"UNE was built around an exceptional residential experience for students," Professor Moran said.
"As communities and interpersonal relationships are changed by digital technologies, not always for the better, UNE is exploring how to re-establish the physical experience of university that is so fondly remembered by thousands of alumni who spent their formative years in the UNE colleges or in Armidale."
"We already have plans to more closely engage with our students to help them succeed. Some of that intent will be achieved through technology, as an extension of UNE's work in distance education that has changed the lives of tens of thousands of people," Professor Moran said.
Construction at the old velodrome site is expected to get underway by mid 2024.
Meanwhile, the university has planned various celebrations to mark the 70 year milestone.
