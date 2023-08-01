BARNABY Joyce has ruled himself out of becoming UNE's next chancellor.
Instead, the New England MP -- just elected on to a key university committee -- has set himself the task of resurrecting Robb College and strengthening the university's college system.
Mr Joyce, an Albies alumni, wants Robb out of the mothballs.
"The college was condemned because of asbestos issues, however, it hasn't been fixed and I'll be raising this matter at the convocation," the New England MP said.
Mr Joyce was elected on to the convocation, a body that advises UNE Council, earlier this year.
The body consists of current academics, professional staff and former students, such as Mr Joyce.
Previously, the convocation called on current Chancellor James Harris to resign, a recommendation they will reiterate when they next meet later this month.
Mr Joyce said while he "doesn't have his hat in the ring for that job [as UNE chancellor]", he was looking for the convocation to be a "frank and fearless" body in its advice to council.
"Let the vice-chancellor run the university, but you have to have an alternate mechanism for the raising of issues," Mr Joyce said
"So being part of the convocation, I hope this implicitly says, 'It would be prudent to listen to us.'"
And that means resurrecting the rebuilding of the heritage-listed Robb College.
Part of the college has been demolished, a move that drew the ire of the National Trust, which said Robb was one of the first modernist college buildings to be erected on a university campus outside of Sydney.
Mr Joyce will be asking for an update on Robb College's future.
"People have to stand behind the college system; many students wouldn't bother going to UNE if it didn't have the colleges," Mr Joyce said.
Mr Joyce is also keen to tap on the shoulders of other alumnus and involve them to a greater extent at UNE.
"We have a strong alumni and we should be utilising them for a range of reasons," Mr Joyce said.
Convocation academic staff member Eric Ghosh said the committee would repeat its call for Mr Harris to step aside as chancellor.
He said members wanted a new chancellor appointed soon, someone who would enjoy the confidence of staff, students and the broader community.
"That also requires a selection process involving significant staff input," he said.
