Pursuits during festival end in arrests for drug supply offences

POLICE pursuits during the festival ended in arrests for serious drug supply allegations with more officers on the beat in Tamworth.
Oxley Police District Commander Superintendent Bruce Grassick said the second weekend of the festival, which coincided with the January 26 long weekend, saw some significant arrests.
He said two police pursuits, one involving a motorbike and one with a vehicle, ended in arrests for alleged drug supply offences in Tamworth.
"Charges are pending and before the courts," Superintendent Grassick said.
A female was also arrested in relation to drug supply after a raid allegedly uncovered cannabis and methylamphetamine.
Behaviour on the roads was also a concern to police during the festival, with 59 drivers detected with drugs in their system, and 14 people caught drunk behind the wheel.
"The numbers in relation to random drug testing [RDT] are high compared to previous years," Superintendent Grassick said.
"That is concerning for us.
"People are getting behind the wheel knowing full well they are either affected by alcohol or affected by drugs ... they're a significant risk to not only themselves but the community as well."
More than 800 people were caught breaking road rules during the festival period, and more than 300 speeding infringements were issued.
Superintendent Grassick said in the CBD and licensed venues there were minor incidents, but he praised the crowd for being "extremely well-behaved".
"It's been a successful operation from our perspective," he said.
With the festival coming to a close, officers are now focused on making sure everyone gets home safely.
Superintendent Grassick urged drivers to take their time behind the wheel, manage their fatigue, take regular breaks, and keep clear of any distractions.
An increased police presence on the roads in the Oxley district will remain in place until January 31, 2024.
