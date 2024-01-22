Police call out bad behaviour behind the wheel after first weekend of festival

BAD behaviour behind the wheel from country music crowds has raised concerns for police during the first weekend of the festival.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The first injection of more than 200 police officers have hit the ground in Tamworth in a bid to keep festivalgoers safe during the 10-day event.
With crowds swarming to the country music capital for the first weekend of the festival, Oxley Police District Commander Superintendent Bruce Grassick said the most "concerning" offending was happening on the roads.
More than 2400 random breath tests were conducted during the first three days of the festival, which returned disturbing results.
Superintendent Grassick said 10 people were caught drunk behind the wheel, and 17 drivers tested positive for drugs.
"We're trying to really encourage people who have a set of keys in their hand to take responsibility for that very thing," he said.
"It's not only themselves they have to be mindful of, but there's others who also use the roadways that could potentially be at risk by these people's behaviour."
Superintendent Grassick said police would be working around the clock to catch drivers doing the wrong thing.
The high-visibility police operation will continue to home in on drink, drug, dangerous and distracted driving until January 31, two days after the festival finishes.
Double demerits will also be in place between January 25 and 28.
Superintendent Grassick told the Leader it was "really encouraging" to see minimal reports of anti-social behaviour, assaults, and thefts.
He said a small number of people were dealt with for cannabis possession in the CBD, and officers moved quickly to deal with reports of money being stolen from buskers.
More police are expected to roll into town from Wednesday, January 24, and country music fans have been urged to remain mindful and vigilant.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.