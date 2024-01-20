Take a wander down Peel Street and see TCMF for yourself

With Christmas well and truly in the rear vision mirror it's that time again to welcome tens of thousands of visitors to our fair city for the Tamworth Country Music Festival and show them what we have to offer.
Now in it's 52nd year the festival is the city's biggest money earner by far, brining in millions of dollars to the local economy.
So it only makes sense that we put our best foot forward.
A quick look through the guide will tell you there is a multitude of events on offer, some free, some ticketed, for every member of the family to take in.
The concert to officially get the party started saw thousands of fans pack into Bicentennial Park on Friday night for a full program of entertainment.
And the buzz can be felt down the main street, with buskers putting out the tunes, and plenty of retail opportunities too.
Even if you are not a country music fan - and you don't have to be it's ok - you won't be disappointed by what's on offer across the ten days.
There was some disappointing news during the week, with country music legend John Williamson having to cancel his Australia Day show after injuring his arm in a farming accident.
But there's plenty of other talented performers set to take the stage, and many of them are local too, like Lane Pittman.
We should also remember the festival is not all about Tamworth.
As for what lies ahead for TCMF, you only have to go back to the past to see where it's come from, to know that it has a bright future (you could even say 'golden').
But don't let me keep you.
Have a wander down Peel Street or visit a venue to see for yourself what it's all about.
And it you are here for just a little while, do enjoy our city's hospitality. We love having you here.
Thanks for reading and enjoy the rest of your weekend.
Fiona Ferguson, Northern Daily Leader editor
