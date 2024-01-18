January is not just about country music in Tamworth

A wonderful night hosted by Sam McClymont - Orchestral Country will be a special once-off night of Australia's best loved country artists and their songs performed with a 30 piece orchestra lead by conductor, George Ellis.
This show will undoubtedly be a highlight of the Country Music Festival 2024 with a big orchestral concert at features some of the great Australian country songs, many of them Golden Guitar winning songs. All presented in a unique and special way.
Don't miss this special show that will live in people's memories for year to come - Wednesday, January 24 at 7:30pm at TRECC.
With special guests Hurricane Fall, Lane Pittman & Sara Berki
Travis Collins is set to rock the TRECC for one night only! Travis and his electrifying band will be performing hits from the new album, including 'One Of Them Nights', 'Raise Me' and "Runnin' The Country' along with his signature anthems including 'Just Another Girl', 'High Horse' and many many more.
What a great way to spend Australian Day - Friday, January 26 at 7:30pm at the TRECC.
This 'let your hair down' even is set to get the Tamworth Town Hall pumping!
This Dance Party is sure to have people dressing up, dancing and singing the night away to the songs from acts like Brooks n Dunn, Alan Jackson, Shania Twain and many more - all brought to life by the star studded line up of Travis List, Luke Gallagher, Jeremy Turner, Roo Arcus, Kristy Cox and many more.
Grab a group of friends and make a night of it in the general admission standing floor area and dance the night away. For those who want to sit and tap your feet there are seated tickets available in the gallery upstairs.
Dance the night away Monday, January 22 at the Town Hall at 7:30pm.
One special night in honour of a great Australian cause hosted by Darren Carr and with guest appearances by some of country music's biggest names.
Some if the big names of country come to ether to bring new music and to introduce new artist whilst raising funds for the McGrath Foundation.
In the grand Tamworth Town Hall the sounds of country will come to life with one of the best bands around lead by musical director Vaughan Jones.
Join us for this very special and fun night in honour of this great Australian cause.
Be sure to book your tickets for Tuesday, January 23 at 7:30pm
