The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

January is not just about country music in Tamworth

By Theatre Talk
January 18 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
January is not just about country music in Tamworth
January is not just about country music in Tamworth

Orchestral Country

A wonderful night hosted by Sam McClymont - Orchestral Country will be a special once-off night of Australia's best loved country artists and their songs performed with a 30 piece orchestra lead by conductor, George Ellis.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.