Country music legend injured, cancels Tamworth festival show

Country music legend John Williamson has suffered an injury, which has forced him to pull out of a number of upcoming performances, including one he had planned for the Tamworth Country Music Festival, which gets underway on Friday.
Williamson suffered the injury to his arm at his farm, which means he will have to either cancel or postpone four upcoming shows.
He was due to perform at the Tamworth Town Hall on Australia Day, Friday, January 26.
"Well, after 40 years of messing around with rocks at Willowshed, Springbrook, one finally got me on the left hand," Williamson said in a statement about his accident.
"It ripped the skin badly and needed surgery yesterday [Tuesday, January 16] to repair muscle and nerve damage and stitch it up again."
Williamson has been told he can't play his beloved guitar for at least four weeks.
"I apologise to everyone who was looking forward to my Tamworth concert and the three at Redland, Ipswich and Toowoomba," he said.
But all is not lost for his fans, with Williamson still hoping to make an appearance at the Golden Guitar Awards on Saturday, January 27.
"I'm still planning to get to Tamworth for the Golden Guitar Awards and the opportunity to catch up with mates," he said.
"I will see you around and about there."
Williamson was also due to perform at Redland Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, February 1, Ipswich Civic Centre, Friday, February 2 and Empire Theatre Toowoomba on Saturday, February 3.
New dates for those performances will be confirmed soon.
