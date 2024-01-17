The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Road to Tamworth: How New England benefits from the Country Music Festival

By Heath Forsyth
Updated January 17 2024 - 12:17pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

January will be an extremely busy month on the roads of New England, with people travelling to the Tamworth Country music festival, and also across the state to and from school holiday destinations.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.