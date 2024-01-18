Flashback Friday | 2006

This week our Flashback Friday continues with the year 2006.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
With the 2024 Tamworth Country Music Festival kicking off tonight, let's take a look at who were among the major winners at the 2006 Golden Guitar Awards.
The Album of the Year was won by John Williamson's Chandelier Of Stars, which also took out the Top Selling Album of the Year title.
The 2006 awards were a good year for Williamson, who also won Bush Ballad of the Year for Bells In A Bushman's Ear.
Male Vocalist of the Year went to Troy Cassar-Daley for Lonesome But Free. Cassar-Daley also shared the APRA Song of the Year win for Lonesome But Free, which he co-wrote with Paul Kelly.
The Female Vocalist of the Year went to Sara Storer for Firefly, while Single of the Year went to Kasey Chamber's Pony.
The New Talent of the Year was Samantha McClymont, with Heart Of A Man.
The Video Clip of the Year went to Paul Kelly's Song Of The Old Rake, directed by Nice Trees.
The 2024 Golden Guitar Awards are being held on Saturday, January 27 at Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.