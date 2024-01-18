The Northern Daily Leader
Our Future

'It's been a really tough slog': courts handed over to tennis academy as construction continues

RG
By Rachel Gray
January 18 2024 - 5:00pm
Tamworth Regional Council's Mark Gardiner, left, James Cooper, Tamworth mayor Russell Webb and North West Tennis Academy director Jarrod Campbell at the Treloar Park facility. Picture by Gareth Gardner.
Tamworth Regional Council's Mark Gardiner, left, James Cooper, Tamworth mayor Russell Webb and North West Tennis Academy director Jarrod Campbell at the Treloar Park facility. Picture by Gareth Gardner.

Ten of the 13 blue Australian Open-style tennis courts in Tamworth have been handed to the North West Tennis Academy for coaching purposes as the arena gets prepared to open for the public later this year.

