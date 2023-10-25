The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Tamworth council spends $150,000 to finish Treloar Park tennis upgrade

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
October 25 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tamworth council has voted to spend an additional $150,000 to complete the redevelopment of the Treloar Park Tennis Centre, with some councillors expressing relief the cost blowout wasn't higher.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.