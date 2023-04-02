The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth's Treloar Park Tennis Centre will soon open its new courts

By Jonathan Hawes
Updated April 2 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 3:00pm
Tamworth tennis players will soon be able to play on international-level sporting grounds as a century-old tennis centre nears its mid-2023 reopening.

Local News

