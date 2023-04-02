Tamworth tennis players will soon be able to play on international-level sporting grounds as a century-old tennis centre nears its mid-2023 reopening.
It's been a long road for the Treloar Park Tennis Centre, but with construction on its redevelopment almost done, players will get to feel the groove of nine hard courts built to the same standard as the Australian Open, making it only the second venue in NSW with the capacity to host an international-ranking tennis event.
"It's going to provide so much more to our members and our general playing public," North West Tennis Academy director Jarrod Campbell said.
Players will also have the choice of running on the site's four upgraded synthetic grass courts, bringing the centre's total number of courts up from 11 to 13 post-development.
READ ALSO:
"This development has been a long time coming ... the future of the tennis club is now secure for many years to come and the benefits are gonna be very well-worth the wait," Mr Campbell said.
Works were originally supposed to commence on the park's redevelopment in 2020, but these plans experienced significant delays due to COVID-19.
Thankfully it's been smooth sailing since construction officially began in mid-2022, with the project experiencing only minor delays.
"There have been poor weather delays with rain, and also with the contractor getting supplies, materials, and labour, but most of these delays were expected over the course of the build. The positive thing is we can manage them, move forward, and when the build is done we'll have a world-class venue," Mr Campbell said.
Once finished, Tennis NSW is expected to designate the centre a regional hub, which will attract state and national coaches as well as provide opportunities for Tamworth to host major tennis tournaments.
The tournaments and talent are expected to attract many visitors to the state-of-the-art venue and greatly contribute to the local economy.
Over the weekend, many of the centre's supporters came out to view the development's progress and share their excitement, including Tennis NSW CEO Darren Simpson and former world number one doubles player John Fitzgerald.
Mr Campbell said he hopes the new facilities will produce the next John Fitzgerald right in Tamworth's own backyard.
"We're really looking forward to seeing the kids we're producing at the moment be able to train and play on hard court surfaces and develop their games to higher levels," he said.
The clubhouse has also gone under the hammer with the aim of providing a top-notch experience to local members.
"With the clubhouse going under a full renovation and remodelling from the Wests Entertainment Group, that will provide a really unique tennis club and a tier one venue in country NSW that provides not only a fantastic opportunity to play tennis, but also a great opportunity to be a family club."
The tennis courts are expected to be completed by the end of July and the clubhouse is set to reopen in 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.