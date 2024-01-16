The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Some won't celebrate Australia Day, but not for the reasons you might think

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
January 17 2024 - 5:45am
Councillor Marc Sutherland says January 26 is a "painful day" for many in Tamworth's Indigenous community. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Councillor Marc Sutherland says January 26 is a "painful day" for many in Tamworth's Indigenous community. Picture by Gareth Gardner

As the neigh-annual debate over Australia Day reignites for 2024, one councillor says Tamworth's Gomeroi community has a reason for not celebrating that is distinct from - but adds to - the national conversation.

Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

