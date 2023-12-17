The Northern Daily Leader
Bush fire crisis: second state forest under siege as inferno wreaks havoc

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
December 17 2023 - 1:45pm
A fire in the Pilliga State Forest has broken containment lines and spread rapidly through the neighbouring Bibblewindi State Forest. Picture supplied by the Dural Rural Fire Brigade
Parts of Narrabri are being pelted with smoke and ash as the Duck Creek Pilliga Forest blaze spreads out of control to nearly 37,000 hectares.

