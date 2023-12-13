Traffic now flowing but firefighters continue to battle Pilliga forest fire

Traffic on the Newell Highway has reopened in both directions, after being closed due to the Duck Creek Pilliga Forest blaze.
Drivers have been advised to remain cautious on the highway on Wednesday, December 13, as crews work to clear fire debris from the road.
"Transport NSW has crews and arborists there working to cut back any dangerous trees and fix any of the infrastructure they can," Narrabri Fire Control Centre public information officer Kate Carter said.
"Some of the areas will have speed limits of 40 kilometres per hour, and the rest will have speed limits of 80km/hr."
The blaze at Duck Creek Pilliga Forest has grown overnight from 23,305 hectares to 28,630 ha.
Crews from across the state have travelled in to provided some relief to local Rural Fire Service (RFS) firefighters, who have worked through the night to contain the blaze. More than 80 firefighters are now working at the fire ground today.
"A Sydney strike team, Castlereagh, Southern Highlands, [they have come] from all across the state," Ms Carter said.
"It will allow our local crews to rest, as they have been working for a while now."
The RFS crews are patrolling the smaller fires in the area, including those at Terra Delba Rd (227ha), South Boundary Rd (948ha), and the Berrygill fire in the Moore Plains Council area (3837ha).
The RFS is keeping an eye on weather changes over the next two days, with lightning storms predicted to hit the region.
