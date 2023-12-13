The Northern Daily Leader
Traffic now flowing but firefighters continue to battle Pilliga forest fire

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
December 13 2023 - 11:10am
Crews and arborists work to cut back any dangerous trees and fixing any of the infrastructure along Newell Highway. Picture supplied from NSW RFS Narrabri Fire Brigaded facebook.
Traffic on the Newell Highway has reopened in both directions, after being closed due to the Duck Creek Pilliga Forest blaze.

