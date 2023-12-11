Lightning strikes have fire crews hard at work controlling northern blazes

Fire crews from the Narrabri Rural Fire Service (RFS) are boots on the ground as they work to control several bushfires across the region sparked by lightning strikes.
The blazes have continued to burn since breaking out on Friday night, December 8, when a dry lightning storm hit the region.
The fires are located at Duck Creek Pilliga Forest, which has burned 13,685 hectares and Terra Belba Road burned 227ha, surrounding the Newell Highway resulting in its current closure to traffic.
The additional blazes at Terra Delba Road has burned 227ha, and South Boundary Road fire 948ha, while the Berrygill fire in the Moree Plains Council area has burned 307ha.
Narrabri Fire Control Centre public information officer, Kate Carter, said each of the fires were burning in isolated bushfire areas.
"There were quite a few fires (ignited by lightening strike) that caused about 15 fires," she said.
"Some they got on top of straight away, and others were very small to start with, and due to the areas they have just developed."
The blaze at Duck Creek Pilliga Forest located 20 kilometres south of Narrabri has 65 RFS firefighters on the fire ground today.
"The heavy planter is putting in containment lines and strengthening any lines that are there at the moment," Ms Carter said.
"We have aircraft bombing at the moment to suppress the fire as well."
She said the crews were aiming to get on top of the fires before hotter temperatures hit later this week.
