The Northern Daily Leader
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
New dam set to provide '40 years' of water security to regional town

Jonathan Hawes
Updated December 5 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 4:30pm
Walcha council's mayor Eric Noakes, director of infrastructure and development Al Butler, general manager Phil Hood, Member for Northern Tablelands Adam Marshall, and Member for New England Barnaby Joyce at the new Walcha dam. Picture supplied
A new multi-million dollar dam has opened and is expected to provide more than 3000 residents with a secure source of water for the next 40 years at least.

