The water worries of a small town in the New England could be over, after work started on an $11 million new water storage.
Walcha's 300 megalitre off-stream water storage project has been hailed as "one of the most important water infrastructure projects in the region's history" by local leaders.
Tamworth MP and minister for water Kevin Anderson said the new dam will quadruple the river storage capacity of Walcha, "transforming the way Walcha manages its water resources, particularly during droughts".
"Breaking ground on this significant water security project is a landmark moment for Walcha residents and businesses because it will address uncertainty around water supply and put the community on the front foot when the next dry spell comes," he said.
"In 2019, Walcha faced lengthy water restrictions because its existing small 80 megalitre off-creek water storage was not big enough to service the town's 3092 residents, which is why we are putting this new infrastructure in place to stop that happening again."
The $11 million will develop a new storage dam for the town, on a tributary of the MacDonald river.
The project also includes upgrading a river offtake pumping station, upgrades to the water inlet structure, new access roads and fencing, and new pipework to connect the dam to the nearby town water supply pump station.
Walcha Mayor Eric Noakes said the project was the "number one priority" for the local council.
"It will enable us to be better prepared to face the devastation of drought events by providing a safer and more secure source of drinking water," he said.
"Having shovels in the ground is also a major win for Walcha's economy because projects of this size create jobs and put more money in the till for local businesses."
Federal water minister Tanya Plibersek said the project would "help strengthen climate and drought resilience".
"The Australian Government is committed to improving water security, particularly for our regional communities," she said.
"The commencement of the Walcha off-stream water storage project provides certainty of water security for the Walcha community."
Member for New England Barnaby Joyce said the project is expected to be finished by the middle of 2023.
"It was fantastic to announce the approval of the Walcha off stream storage project last year, thanks to the national water grid fund under the former coalition government," he said.
"I am fighting every day to secure water security for the New England, stopping extensive water restrictions as we drought-proof the electorate.
"This project is so important for Walcha, giving current and future businesses ease of mind should we face another drought."
The project is jointly funded by both federal and state governments.
The Commonwealth will spend $2 million and the state $9 million on the new storage.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
