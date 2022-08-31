The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

'Transformative' Walcha off-stream water storage project gets underway to quadruple water supply in New England town

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
Updated August 31 2022 - 7:54am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Walcha Mayor Eric Noakes said the project was the "number one priority" for the local council. Picture by Peter Hardin

The water worries of a small town in the New England could be over, after work started on an $11 million new water storage.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.