THE FIRST sod has turned on a multi-million dollar project set to revolutionise a small town's water security.
On a quiet bend on the McDonald River on the outskirts of Walcha, the first major work phase for the town's $11 million off stream water storage facility kicked off on Friday.
Mayor Eric Noakes described it as one of the most important water projects in the region's history which will "go a long way towards creating a stronger, more resilient community".
"The new storage dam has been the number one priority for Walcha council because it will enable us to be better prepared to face the devastation of drought events by providing a safer and more secure source of drinking water," he said.
"Having shovels in the ground is also a major win for Walcha's economy because projects of this size create jobs and put more money in the till for local businesses."
The first major construction phase on the 300ML dam will include roadworks, upgrading water inlets, fencing and increasing the river pump station's capacity.
Pipe work will also be done to connect the storage dam to the town's water treatment plant 16km away.
The dam will quadruple Walcha's river storage capacity, creating an almost two-year water supply buffer in dry times, allowing the region to grow.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall said Walcha almost ran dry in past years.
"The drought of 2019 drove home to many rural communities just how vulnerable our town water supplies are without regular rainfall and runoff," he said.
New England MP Barnaby Joyce said it was great to see dirt moved on the project, which is a joint initiative between the state and federal governments.
It's set to be finished my mid-2023.
