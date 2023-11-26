Rain can't keep Tamworth away from enjoying a good beer with mates

Raindrops couldn't dampen the spirits of beer enthusiasts as thousands poured into Tamworth Brewfest.
The annual event in Scully Park on Saturday, November 25, was a huge sip of success for the region as attendees sampled hundreds of New England's finest brews.
Big names like Coopers Brewery stood alongside local favourites like the Welder's Dog and Tamworth's own Royal Standard as more than 30 stalls provided food and drink to eager festival goers.
From hoppy IPAs to rich stouts, beer aficionados were spoiled for choice as locals and visitors alike celebrated the artistry and craftsmanship of the humble schooner.
Finger foods, assorted wines, and live music also made sure all tastes were catered to and no one was left out.
This year's Brewfest did away with previous years' token system, opting for a cashless approach which brought down the cost of admission.
Foreboding clouds earlier in the day threatened to ruin the day's festivities, but when the gates opened at 5pm the rain held back as if it were inviting attendees to have fun.
Brewfest enthusiasts soaked up the wet atmosphere with ponchos, umbrellas, and big smiles, proving it takes more than 30 millimetres of rain to keep Tamworth from a pint of the good stuff.
The official count of attendees is still ongoing, but it looks as though the festival attracted nearly as many people as it's 2000-strong post-COVID return last year.
