WHEN Tone Cotter sees a blank wall he sees potential.
The self-taught artist has just completed his first public facing mural, and now the plan is to do his part to help paint the town.
A barber and youth mentor by day, Mr Cotter has always dabbled in art.
But it wasn't until he got the call from The Welder's Dog to help cover some graffiti on the side of the Dowe Street bar, that he really thought he could turn his hobby into a career.
"Since this mural I've been receiving messages to do more and I've already lined up one for a gym," he said.
"This isn't something I've ever done before."
Mr Cotter spent 16 hours straight painting the mural for the bar, after he was given the brief 'from little things, big things grow'.
Co-owners of The Welder's Dog Tom Croft and Dan Emery, were so impressed with his work they've invited him to join the team and help paint their brand new brewery in Armidale.
"He can take a pretty boring space and make it look awesome," Mr Emery said.
But with every message he's received to create art, his eyes have been opened to the need for more murals around the city.
"I just don't understand why Tamworth doesn't have more public art," he said.
"There's sculptures, but I think that appeals more to 'arty' people.
"This sort of art is more accessible to the average person."
Passionate advocate and member of the Tamworth Region Arts Advisory Committee, councillor Brooke Southwell said she supports the push for more pops of colour across the city.
"It's great to see businesses taking ownership of their buildings, such as The Welder's Dog and Burger Urge, which are paying artists to make their building more appealing, and more attractive whilst adding to the aesthetics of our community."
