A multi-million dollar freight train hub could be delayed from opening yet again, this time by a failure to ensure the rail system is installed and configured correctly, according to Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson.
"After six years of planning, a $35.4 million investment by the former Coalition Government, and an $8 million investment from Qube, the first train to Tamworth could be derailed by UGL Regional Linx," the Tamworth MP said on Tuesday.
The operations and maintenance company runs the Country Regional Network railway system under contract with Transport for NSW and came under fire two years ago for sacking dozens of Tamworth workers.
Now, Mr Anderson says, the company is off track to commission [test] the rail line.
"It's been more than two years since Transport for NSW completed work on the $35.3 million rail line reactivation, giving UGL ample time to commission the line," he said.
"During this time Qube was building the intermodal facility in the Tamworth Global Gateway Park ready for the first train on 24 November this year."
First announced in 2015, the intermodal hub was due to open this year but has been held up by a mix of disruptions from COVID-19, supply chain impacts, and lengthy contractual negotiations.
UGL Regional Linx refused to answer questions from the Leader, redirecting them instead to their employer, Transport for NSW.
A spokesperson for the government agency said they and the company are "committed to putting in place an interim solution to allow the first Qube trains to run as planned."
"Transport for NSW is aware of the issues faced by UGL Regional Linx (UGLRL) in the commissioning of this line and continues to work closely with UGLRL to ensure solutions are put in place," the spokesperson said.
"UGLRL currently anticipates a full solution will be in place before the end of December, which will allow full running of the line to occur."
But Tamworth's local MP said he expected more from UGLRL considering the company was given years of advance notice.
"This is incredibly disappointing as UGL Regional Linx have been briefed on many occasions as to why they needed to commission the systems to enable operation of the new rail line by the end of November," Mr Anderson said.
"Despite ongoing discussions, the lack of progress has put the brakes on this critical project which is designed to enable suppliers, businesses, and producers to have competitive rail access to ports for imports and exports, opening Tamworth up to international markets."
More than $45 million of public and private funding has gone into the intermodal hub.
