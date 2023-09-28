The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth freight train hub set to open in October

RG
By Rachel Gray
September 29 2023 - 5:30am
Tamworth's freight train hub is on track to open with a first trial run to Sydney on October 18, signalling a much-needed economic boost to the region.

